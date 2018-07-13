Fabian Balbuena drops hint on future; West Ham fans react on Twitter

West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for Fabian Balbuena this summer, but there were fears that the deal could be off.
Earlier this month, Corinthians announced on their official website that the Brazilian club have reached an agreement with the Hammers over the transfer of the 26-year-old.
The Paraguay international now seems to be heading towards West Ham after he left a farewell message to the Corinthians fans on social networking sites Twitter and Instagram.
Eternamente agradecido com o clube por tudo . Tbm a fiel torcida pelo apoio e carinho . Espero poder ter retribuido tudo isso dentro de campo . Ao meus companheiros, comissão técnica,… https://t.co/w8vYgIyMuA
— Fabian Balbuena (@FBalbuenito) July 13, 2018
He left a message in Portuguese which when translated reads as (via HITC):
“Eternally grateful to the club for everything. To my colleagues, the technical committee, the board of directors and the employees of the club, I have to thank you for everything. I learned a lot and the happiness that I spent here nobody will be able to take”
West Ham have been very busy in the summer transfer market with Manuel Pellegrini bringing in some very good players.
Balbuena may not be a marquee signing for the club, but he would represent a very smart addition and could prove to be a bargain signing.
West Ham fans have responded to his tweet and have urged him to join the London club.
Welcome to West Ham! ⚒
— joe (@RemarkableRice) July 13, 2018
Wow! Looks like we’ve got a good defender on our hands ⚒
— joe (@RemarkableRice) July 13, 2018
Welcome to West Ham United ⚒⚒ COYI’s
— Steve ⚒ Chapman ↙️ (@steviechapman) July 13, 2018
Welcome to West Ham Fabian ⚒
— Big Bad Dom (@UniQuina) July 13, 2018
Welcome to West Ham Fabian. So glad to have you with us!! ⚒⚒⚒⚒
— Roy Jessep (@RoyJessep3) July 13, 2018