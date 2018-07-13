Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fabian Balbuena drops hint on future; West Ham fans react on Twitter

13 July, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham have been heavily linked with a move for Fabian Balbuena this summer, but there were fears that the deal could be off.

Earlier this month, Corinthians announced on their official website that the Brazilian club have reached an agreement with the Hammers over the transfer of the 26-year-old.

The Paraguay international now seems to be heading towards West Ham after he left a farewell message to the Corinthians fans on social networking sites Twitter and Instagram.

He left a message in Portuguese which when translated reads as (via HITC):

“Eternally grateful to the club for everything. To my colleagues, the technical committee, the board of directors and the employees of the club, I have to thank you for everything. I learned a lot and the happiness that I spent here nobody will be able to take”

West Ham have been very busy in the summer transfer market with Manuel Pellegrini bringing in some very good players.

Balbuena may not be a marquee signing for the club, but he would represent a very smart addition and could prove to be a bargain signing.

West Ham fans have responded to his tweet and have urged him to join the London club.

