Everton set to sign Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru

Everton have agreed on a deal to sign the KAS Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the young attacker has been linked with a move to West Ham and Arsenal as well but the Toffees have moved swiftly to secure the transfer.
The report adds that Onyekuru has already completed his on Monday evening and the transfer is set to go through once the window opens this weekend.
Everton will pay around £7m for the Nigerian forward and the prodigious young talent will spend the next season on loan at Anderlecht.
The 20-year-old had a fantastic season with the Belgian outfit and he managed to end the season as their top scorer.
Onyekuru is rated as one of the best talents in Nigeria right now and he could be a solid acquisition for the Toffees in the long run.
He has scored 22 goals in 40 appearances for KAS Eupen this season and is certainly capable of finding the back of the net. Furthermore, the young forward can create chances for his teammates as well. Onyekuru has 9 assists to his name this season.
Everton have signed the Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez as well. The Spaniard could be the replacement for Lukaku next season. The Belgian has been linked with a return to Chelsea this summer.