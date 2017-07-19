Everton midfielder Ross Barkley wants £150,000 a week to join Tottenham

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for a while now.
Apparently, the England international is a target for London giants Tottenham this summer. Barkley is not a part of Koeman’s first team plans anymore and has been left out of Everton’s pre-season squad.
Barkley was left at home last week when Everton flew to Tanzania. He won’t be a part of the squad facing Twente and Genk either.
The 23-year-old has just one year left on his Everton contract and the Toffees have failed to agree on an extension. The Merseyside outfit are keen on selling him this summer but they will need to reduce the asking price.
Daily Mirror are reporting that Everton want £50million for Barkley. On top of that, the player is demanding around £150,000-a-week to join Tottenham.
Considering the fact that Harry Kane earns around £120,000-per-week, Spurs are highly unlikely to meet Barkley’s wage demands.
Spurs value at the player at £15million and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can reach a compromise now. There is no doubt that Barkley is a prodigious talent, but he will need to reduce his ridiculous wage demands if he wants to join Spurs.
Both clubs are keen on the transfer and Daily Mirror claims that they are likely to reach a compromise over the fee.