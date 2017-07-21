Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton looking to sign Moussa Sissoko on loan

21 July, 2017 English Premier League, Everton, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.

The French midfielder joined the Londoners from Newcastle United last summer but he has failed to impress Pochettino so far.

The 27-year-old is apparently a target for Everton this summer. Sissoko was linked with a move to Goodison Park last summer as well.

According to a report from L’Equipe (via SportWitness & Le10Sport), the Toffees want to sign the Tottenham midfielder on loan for the next season. The reports claim that Everton have already submitted a loan offer for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, France Football claims that Spurs are open to loaning the player out with an option to buy.

Sissoko has a contract until 2021 and Spurs will look to recoup most of the 35 million Euros they paid for him last summer. In that case, a loan move would be the best option for the buying club.

The Toffees have been trying to sign a central midfielder in Sigurdsson, but Swansea’s valuation could force them to look elsewhere. Although Sissoko is not a similar player, he could be a useful option for Koeman next season.

Sissoko has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of the United States because of a minor injury.

At this stage of his career, Sissoko needs to join a club where he can play regularly and that is unlikely at Tottenham. Spurs have been linked with a move for Ross Barkley and if that deal goes through, Sissoko will fall further down the pecking order.

