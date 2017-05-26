Everton looking to sign Cuco Martina on a free transfer

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is looking to sign the Southampton defender Cuco Martina on a free transfer this summer.
The Saints have decided to release Martina along with Isgrove, Willard and Caceres.
According to Liverpool Echo, Koeman tried to sign the former Twente defender last summer but Southampton refused to sell the 27-year-old back them.
Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has sustained a long-term injury and Holgate is expected to play as a centre-back next season. Therefore, Koeman needs another right back in order to fill the void.
Koeman wants Martina to be his first summer signing and according to the report, the defender has already been flown to Merseyside.
The 27-year-old can play as a right-back, a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. His versatility could be useful for the Toffees but it is also true that Martina is not good enough to start for a top-half side in the Premier League.
Furthermore, expecting him to fill Coleman’s void while the Irishman recovers from his injury would be foolish. Martina is not half as adventurous and is pretty clumsy with the ball.
Ronald Koeman is better off giving chances to his youth players rather than signing the former Southampton defender this summer.