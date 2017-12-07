Everton and West Ham enter the race to sign Jonny Evans

West Brom defender Jonny Evans was linked with an exit from the club at the start of the season and it seems that the 29-year-old will be in demand during the January transfer window as well.
According to reports, Everton and West Ham are interested in signing the former Manchester United defender.
The report adds that West Brom are desperate to keep their best defender at the club and they are willing to offer the Northern Ireland defender a new deal as well.
There is no doubt that both clubs have been poor at the back so far and are in need of defensive reinforcements. Evans is one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League and he would be a superb signing for most teams in the division.
During the summer, Manchester City were interested in the player as well.
It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for Evans next month. The 29-year-old will have to make some big decisions if an offer comes in.
Allardyce and Moyes rate the former United defender highly and Evans would start for both clubs. The Baggies are going through a rough patch right now as well and the Irishman might just decide to jump ship.