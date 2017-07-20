Everton agree fee with Newcastle United for Lewis Gibson

Everton were interested in signing the highly talented Newcastle defender Lewis Gibson this summer and it appears that the Toffees have agreed on a fee for the player.
According to the very reliable Liverpool Echo, the two clubs have agreed on a deal for the 17-year-old defender. The Toffees will pay around £6m for the highly-rated England youth international.
As per the report, Tottenham and Southampton are very interested in the player as well and Everton will need to agree on personal terms with the player now. The Merseyside outfit have a very reputed youth setup and therefore it should not be a problem convincing the player to join them.
Gibson is expected to be a part of the Everton U23s setup next season. According to Echo, the Newcastle defender was a priority target for Steve Walsh, the head of recruitment at Everton.
The left footed defender is rated as one of the best defensive prospects in the country right now and he could prove to be a real asset for Everton in the near future.
Newcastle will be disappointed to lose a top class young talent, but the move seems inevitable right now.
Everton have been very active in the transfer market this summer and the Toffees have already signed several first team players like Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane. They are looking to seal the deal for Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea as well.