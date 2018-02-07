West Ham have confirmed the signing of Patrice Evra, with the French international signing a short-term deal until the end of the season.
The world-class 36-year-old returns to the Premier League where he won five titles in an eight-year stay at Manchester United. His final season at the club saw him play under David Moyes, whom he’s now reunited with at West Ham, and will bring even more experience to an already aged backline.
Evra has been a free agent for three months after being sacked by Olympique Marseille for assaulting a supporter whom he believes was abusing him. And now he’s passed a medical in London, the veteran left-back has been announced a Hammer and could make his debut against Watford on Saturday.
“I’m really happy to be a Hammer, to be back in the Premier League and I love this game! It’s amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job,” he said.
“When I wake up and know I am going to work hard, to have fun with my teammates and give my best on the pitch, I want to say a massive thanks to West Ham, to the Chairman, to the manager to all my teammates, who have given me a nice welcome, my agent and my brother.
“I’m just happy to be here, it’s really simple. You don’t realise how lucky you are and just to wake up this morning and know I am going to train with my new teammates made me smile!”
Having left the Premier League in 2014, the defender joined Juventus and won three consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias before his return to France. His time didn’t go to well at the Orange Vélodrome, but he’ll be hoping for a more successful spell in London.
West Ham have competition for starting places, however, with Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku both vying for a spot at left-back, but Evra’s contributions may well be off the pitch not just on it. His experience could be invaluable to United, and the chance for Moyes to bring in a serial winner for free was clearly too good to pass down.
