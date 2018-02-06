David Moyes set to leave West Ham at the end of this season

West Ham manager David Moyes is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
The former Manchester United manager has done a decent job since taking over from Slaven Bilic but the Hammers are actively looking for a long-term replacement.
As per the reports, the likes of Rafa Benitez and Marco Silva are targets for West Ham. Benitez is thought to be frustrated with the lack of resources under Mike Ashley and Silva is out of a job and therefore he will come cheap.
West Ham were in the relegation zone when Bilic was sacked. Moyes has done well to steer them clear of the bottom three but there is no real improvement in the quality of play.
The Hammers have not won any of their last three Premier League games. Also, they were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One side Wigan Athletic.
It will be interesting to see who ends up replacing Moyes at West Ham during the summer. Both Benitez and Silva would be upgrades on the Scottish manager.