David De Gea wants out of Manchester United

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea is open to leaving Manchester United this summer.
The Red Devils are willing to negotiate with Real Madrid but Los Blancos will have to fork out a record fee for a keeper if they want to sign the Old Trafford star.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid are keen on sealing the move early this summer in order to avoid the problems that jeopardised the transfer last year. Real Madrid did not receive the documentation in time for the transfer to be completed and De Gea had to stay at Manchester United.
Marca’s report claims that Los Blancos have already reached an agreement with the player and De Gea has asked Manchester United to let him leave. The fee is expected to be in the region of 70-75 million Euros.
Apparently, Mourinho realises that the transfer is inevitable and therefore he is not keen on keeping De Gea against his wishes. In that case, the move should be completed swiftly once Real Madrid agree to Manchester United’s demands.
Last summer, Navas was expected to move to Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see if something similar happens now.
The Old Trafford outfit are being linked with the likes of Jan Oblak and Gianluigi Donnarumma.