Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s La Liga fixture.
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
17th May, 20:00 pm BST
Balaidos, Celta Vigo
Live Stream: Watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid live on Sky GO
Celta Vigo Team News & Preview
Celta Vigo host Real Madrid in La Liga this week and the hosts will be looking to finish their season on a high.
The home side have lost their last five matches in La Liga, and have won just one of their last five at home. They managed to beat Madrid in the Copa Del Rey earlier this season and Celta will be hoping for more of the same here.
Rossi is the only player injured for Celta this week.
Predicted Celta Vigo Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alvarez; Mallo, Roncaglia, Cabral, Jonny; Radoja, Hernandez; Sisto, Wass, Aspas; Guidetti
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid cannot afford to drop points right now. The La Liga title race is in their hands and Los Blancos will need to win their remaining matches.
The away side will be full of confidence after their comfortable 4-1 in over Sevilla last time out and they will look to pick up another three points here.
Bale, Carvajal and Nacho are the only players ruled out for Real Madrid.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have scored at least 3 goals in 6 of their last 7 away matches in La Liga.
Celta Vigo have lost their last 5 matches in La Liga.
Celta Vigo have conceded at least 3 goals in their last 3 matches in La Liga.
Celta Vigo have failed to score in their last 3 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against Celta Vigo in all competitions.
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Celta Vigo have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 7 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 4 matches in La Liga. Bet on Los Blancos to win both halves.
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction
Celta Vigo have been in poor form for a while now but they will be up for this one. This is their chance of finishing their season with a morale-boosting win over a top class team.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be determined to win their remaining matches and they have the quality to punish Celta here. It should be a close contest but Real Madrid will win this one.
Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid