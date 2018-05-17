Cameron Carter-Vickers signs new deal with Tottenham

Tottenham have agreed a new deal with their highly rated defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.
As per the reports, the 20-year-old centre-back has signed a new contract which will keep him at Tottenham until 2021.
The USA international was on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich last season and he managed to impress in the Championship. Carter-Vickers made 36 appearances on loan last season and he will be hoping to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans next year.
Carter-Vickers made his senior USA debut in November in a friendly against Portugal last year and he will be looking to make his mark in pre-season now.
The young defender is quite highly rated at the club and it will be interesting to see how Spurs handle his development.
Pochettino described him as a player with the potential to be “one of the best centre-backs in England”.
The 20-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and another loan move could be ideal for him. Apparently, the player is open to returning to Portman Road on loan next season.
Here is how the fans reacted to the news.
People here need to be more grateful for individual players.
Congrats CCV, I enjoyed watching you play in our last season at the Lane. Maybe this time you won’t get loaned out and will have more game-time at Spurs.
— LozcastEsque [LMcK | LT Founder] (@PlodoftheUK) May 17, 2018
Top player, well deserved. Hoping he may come back for a second loan spell at Ipswich next season though! #ITFC
— IPSWICH TOWN Bible (@ITFC_bible) May 17, 2018
Good news 👏🏻 #COYS
— محمّد (@sirmoe_) May 17, 2018
Well done sir and all the best in pre season.
— Amos Hermens (@AmosHermens) May 17, 2018
Keep em coming 👌🏼😉
— Charlotte (@Charpercy84) May 17, 2018
He will be loaned/sold this summer – purely to protect sell on value
— Laurence (@Lol_Yiddo) May 17, 2018
Congratulations big cam
— AJB (@alexjb93) May 17, 2018
Get in!!!
— harrisoncheal (@privatecheal) May 17, 2018