Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Cameron Carter-Vickers signs new deal with Tottenham

Cameron Carter-Vickers signs new deal with Tottenham

17 May, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have agreed a new deal with their highly rated defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

As per the reports, the 20-year-old centre-back has signed a new contract which will keep him at Tottenham until 2021.

The USA international was on loan at Sheffield United and Ipswich last season and he managed to impress in the Championship. Carter-Vickers made 36 appearances on loan last season and he will be hoping to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans next year.

Carter-Vickers made his senior USA debut in November in a friendly against Portugal last year and he will be looking to make his mark in pre-season now.

The young defender is quite highly rated at the club and it will be interesting to see how Spurs handle his development.

Pochettino described him as a player with the potential to be “one of the best centre-backs in England”.

The 20-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and another loan move could be ideal for him. Apparently, the player is open to returning to Portman Road on loan next season.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

 

 

Unai Emery flies in for talks with West Ham
Rangers lining up summer move for West Ham's Reece Burke

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com