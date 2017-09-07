Caixinha unfazed by Rangers’ failure to sign Hearts midfielder Walker

Pedro Caixinha says he isn’t disappointed at Rangers’ failure to sign Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker.
Rangers had numerous offers for the 24-year-old rejected by Hearts this summer, with Walker seemingly keen on making the switch to Ibrox.
Despite failing to get the deal done Caixinha insists he’s happy with the squad he has assembled.
“No I’m not disappointed – I’d only be disappointed if we didn’t have cover in all the positions,” he told the BBC.
“I’ve told you from the very beginning and I can say it all day long – I have the best squad, the best players, so I’m happy.”
The Rangers boss didn’t rule out making another move for Walker in January, although he admitted it wasn’t certain that he would.
“From now to then a lot of things can happen,” he added. “But definitely we cannot change the group that we have, so we are happy with what we have.”
Rangers host lowly Dundee on Saturday hoping to build on their steady start to the Scottish Premiership season.
The Gers are fifth in the table with seven points from their opening four games, with Dundee second from bottom with a single point.
Rangers are heavy favourites to win Saturday’s game, but Caixinha will warn his team not to underestimate the threat posed by their opponents.
“I think (Dundee manager) Neil McCann is a positive coach,” he said. “You have to look at the way a manager is to see how his team play.”