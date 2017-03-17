Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
18th March, 15:15 pm BST
San Mames, Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao Team News & Preview
Athletic Bilbao host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to extend their fine run of form with a win here.
Bilbao are in superb form right now and the Basque side have won their last five games in all competitions. They will be full of confidence heading into this game, especially after their derby win over Real Sociedad last week.
The home side will be without the likes of Merino and San Jose due to injury and suspension respectively.
Predicted Athletic Bilbao Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Marcos, Laporte, Alvarez, Balenziaga; Iturraspe, Etxebarria; Muniain, Garcia, Williams; Aduriz
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Los Blancos are currently two points clear at the top of the table and they will look to extend the gap with Barcelona here.
Zidane’s men are in good form right now, but they will need to improve at the back in order to keep their run going. Real Madrid have conceded in each of their last five competitive games and yet they are unbeaten during that period.
Pepe and Raphael Varane are both struggling to return to fitness for the weekend.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 31 of their last 38 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have won 22 of their last 25 matches against Athletic Club in all competitions.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 12 of their last 14 matches against Athletic Club in all competitions.
Athletic Club are undefeated in their last 13 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 9 matches in La Liga.
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Athletic Club have seen over 2.5 goals in 12 of their last 14 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.
Real Madrid are in superb form right now and are favourites to win here. Bet on the away side to win.
Bilbao are formidable at home in the league and will look to get something out of this game. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction
Bilbao are very good at home and this will be a tricky outing for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are the superior side here, but their defence will be a cause for concern.
The home side will look to make the most of Real Madrid’s defensive problems and they are likely to get a point from this one.
Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Real Madrid
