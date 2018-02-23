Aston Villa missing several key players ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Aston Villa have badly missed the services of Albert Adomah and Jack Grealish in their last two games.
The Villans suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Fulham, and managed a 1-1 draw against Preston in their last match. Those two results have seen them dropping down to third in the Championship table, and Villa will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Ahead of Villa’s trip to Hillsborough, Steve Bruce confirmed that both Adomah and Grealish will not be taking part in the game. In fact, he expects the duo to return next week against QPR.
“I think it’s too early this weekend,” Bruce said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail. “We’re hoping they [Adomah and Grealish] can get involved for QPR and Sunderland. That has to be the aim.”
Bruce has also confirmed that on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe will also miss out on this clash as he has picked up a hamstring strain.
“He’s another one. He’s got a hamstring strain,” Bruce commented on Tuanzebe’s injury. “Two games in three days is a big ask even as a great athlete. He’s nicked his hamstring so won’t be involved tomorrow.
Furthermore, the likes of Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis are doubtful for this tie as well. Bruce, however, expects Robert Snodgrass to start against Wednesday.
“Unfortunately he’s [Grabban] got a bit of a sore groin from his exploits the other night and well see how it is this morning,” Bruce added.
“We think he’s [Snodgrass] okay this morning. We’ll see how it is this morning. Axel wont play. Well see how Grabban is. Keinan Davis twisted his ankle in the last minute, well see how it is.”
The next three fixtures, including tomorrow’s game, are all winnable games and Villa should look to pick up maximum points from those matches.