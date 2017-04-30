Antoine Griezmann will only join Manchester United if they qualify for the Champions League

Manchester United are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann this summer.
The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best players in Europe over the last few years and Mourinho wants him to lead Manchester United’s attack next season.
Griezmann has scored 82 goals for Atletico Madrid in the last three seasons.
According to Daily Mirror, Griezmann will only consider joining the Red Devils if they can qualify for next season’s Champions League. Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and could finish in the top four if they win their remaining matches.
The Red Devils are likely to lose Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season and signing another world class forward will be imperative for them. If they manage to land Griezmann it would be a remarkable improvement to their squad.
The Red Devils are willing to splash £100 million on the Atletico Madrid star this summer. Jose Mourinho is also looking to beef up his defensive options and will move for the PSG duo – Marquinhos and Aurier.