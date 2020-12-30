Wolves January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a mixed start to the Premier League season and Nuno Espirito Santo will be demanding more from his players in the coming months.

Wolves spent a significant amount of money during the summer transfer window and they will be expected to challenge for Europa League qualification at the very least.





Key areas that need strengthening

Wolves have been very disappointing at the back this season and they have conceded 21 goals in 16 games, leaving them 12th in the Premier League table.

They will have to improve defensively if they want to break into the top half this year.

Furthermore, they could use a goal scorer as well to compensate for Raul Jimenez’s absence. The Mexican is currently recovering from a head injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic on a loan deal and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer.

Jovic needs to play regularly in order to regain his sharpness and a loan move to the Premier League could be just what he needs right now.

Potential departures

Although Adama Traore is not an unwanted player at the club, he has been linked with a move away after a poor start to the season.

He is yet to score or create a goal for Wolves this year and he has been linked with a move to Leeds United.

