Wolves fans react to links with James Tarkowski

14 June, 2019

Wolves are looking to improve their defensive options this summer.

According to The Times, they have approached Burnley for James Tarkowski.

The 26-year-old centre back has done well for Sean Dyche’s side and he would be a solid addition to Nuno’s team.

It will be interesting to see if the Molineux outfit manages to agree on a deal with the Clarets now.

Burnley are under no pressure to sell and Wolves will have to come up with a big offer.

Furthermore, the defender has three years left on his current deal.

Wolves need to improve defensively next season and the fans will be delighted to see that they are looking to bring in quality defenders.

They will play European football next year and they cannot afford to remain fragile at the back.

Nuno’s side have been very impressive on the counter this past season but unless they stop conceding too many chances, they won’t be able to take the next step.

Tarkowski would certainly help them in that regard.

Some of the Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

