West Ham United manager David Moyes believes Jack Grealish is the best player in the EPL right now

West Ham United visit Aston Villa tomorrow and will look to bounce back from weekend’s defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Victory at Villa Park will keep the Hammers’ chances of finishing in the top four alive, but picking up all three points at the expense of Dean Smith’s men will not come easy.





The Midlands outfit have been impressive this term, winning 10 and drawing two of their 19 league games, and they have skipper Jack Grealish to thank for their form.

The England international midfielder has weighed in with six goals and nine assists in 19 league games this term, and West Ham manager David Moyes believes the Villa star is the best player in the top-flight right now.

“He is a really good player and probably the best player in the Premier League at this time,” the Hammers boss said ahead of the clash.

“He has done such a big job at that club and is probably the best player in the league right now.”

David Moyes says he rates Jack Grealish as ‘the best player in Premier League at the moment’. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 2, 2021

Sportslens View

While some will not agree with Moyes, there is no doubt that Grealish, 25, is one of the best players in England right now, and the big clubs will likely come for him in the summer.

West Ham will have to find a way to stop him and limit his influence tomorrow if they want to leave with a result, but that task will be massive.

The Villa star has been fouled the most this term in the Premier League, and it appears that is the only way to stop him.

Jack Grealish is the now only player in Europe’s top five divisions with 50+ chances created and 50+ take-ons completed so far this season. He’s also won more fouls than any other player in the competition. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uLQ2RGp76X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

Grealish’s form so far has seen him become an England international after been overlooked by manager Gareth Southgate last season, and it will be interesting to see whether he can keep winning the doubters and critics over with his performances going forward.