West Ham United make transfer decision on Declan Rice amid Chelsea interest

West Ham United have no plans of parting ways with Declan Rice and are prepared to snub all offers from Chelsea before the transfer deadline next week, Standard Sport reports.

The England international has transformed into a key player for the Hammers over the past few years and he has been handed the captain’s armband in two of the club’s three Premier League games this term.





Still, there continues to remain endless speculation regarding his future with the Blues said to be eager to land his services before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Blues manager Frank Lampard is said to be keen on shoring up the leaky defence with one final signing and Rice, who can comfortably play at centre-back, is the priority target.

The west London giants have yet to make a bid for their former graduate, but it is reported that the Hammers won’t entertain any offers from the Blues for the 21-year-old before the deadline.

David Moyes’ side have made no new additions to the squad this summer and Tomas Soucek is their only signing after his loan move from Slavia Prague was made permanent.

They have already failed with bids to sign James Tarkowski and Wesley Fofana, but are still actively on the search for a new central defender.

Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, who can also play at right-back, has recently emerged as an option. The Hammers have made an opening bid worth £22.8m for the Serbian.

