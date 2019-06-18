Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as club reportedly want Manchester United’s Anthony Martial as part of transfer deal for Issa Diop

West Ham United fans react as club reportedly want Manchester United’s Anthony Martial as part of transfer deal for Issa Diop

According to The Independent, West Ham United will only allow Manchester United secure the services of centre-back Issa Diop if they are willing to part with winger Anthony Martial in exchange.

The Red Devils want a defender this summer and are keen on the France youth international.

West Ham have already knocked back their £45 million opening bid, but are willing to do business if the French forward is included in a deal.

United aren’t keen on letting Martial go, though, as they believe he can still turn out good despite his inconsistencies, and it remains to be seen if they will return with an improved bid as the Hammers are only willing to sell Diop for above £60 million.

The former Toulouse star arrived at the London Stadium for £22 million last summer, but has since caught the eyes of the bigwigs after an impressive campaign in his debut season in the English top-flight.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini is definitely not ready to see Diop leave anytime soon, and West Ham’s transfer demands for Martial from United is expected to put them off.

Lots of Hammers on Twitter are pleased with the club’s latest efforts to hold on to one of their most prized possession, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports:

