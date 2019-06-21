West Ham submit offer for Guillermo Maripan

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan this summer.
According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (translated by SportWitness), the Hammers have now submitted an offer for the player.
The South American defender is away with his country at the Copa American right now and any transfer will have to wait until the next month at the very least.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to get the deal over the line.
Maripan has done well with Alaves and he could be a solid addition to Pellegrini’s defence.
West Ham have two good centre backs in Diop and Balbuena but they need more than that. The Londoners must add more depth and quality to their back four and Maripan would be ideal.
The La Liga man has a €25m release clause and Alaves might not want to sell below that.
It will be interesting to see whether West Ham manage to negotiate a lower fee.
The 25-year-old could be tempted by the prospect of Premier League football so agreeing terms with the player might not be too difficult if West Ham can agree on the fee.
Also, the Hammers have the financial means to offer Maripan a solid financial package.