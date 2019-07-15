West Ham should sign Phillips if Tottenham & Aston Villa won’t pay £30m

Manuel Pellegrini could be in the market for a central midfielder as there may be a lot of activity at West Ham United this summer – Edmilson Fernandez was sold to Mainz, Pedro Obiang is available for sale and Carlos Sanchez & Jack Wilshere spent most of 2018/19 on the treatment table. The Hammers need a player of substance and should be looking at Kalvin Phillips as a result.
The £10k-per-week midfielder has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Aston Villa after impressing for Leeds United. Phillips made 46 Championship appearances last season, scoring and creating four goals. He made 28 chances, averaged 59 passes-per-game with 82% accuracy, won 114 aerial duels (55%), made 23 successful dribbles (74%), blocked 59 shots/passes/crosses, made 113 clearances and averaged a tackle (116) or interception (59) every 21 minutes.
If Eric Dier is used as a centre-back next season and Victor Wanyama is sold, Tottenham will need a new midfielder. The Londoners have shown an interest in Phillips but are unwilling to pay his £30m asking price. Villa are also keen on the 23-year-old, potentially to bolster the midfield after offloading Glenn Whelan, Mile Jedinak and Gary Gardner, but they aren’t close to agreeing a deal either.
If West Ham have the money to target £40m-rated Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt, they should look to snatch Phillips under their nose of Spurs & Villa.
