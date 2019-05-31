Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Roberto signing

West Ham have completed their first signing of the summer after the club announced the signing of Roberto on a free transfer.

The Hammers needed to sign a back-up goalkeeper for Fabianski after Adrian was released by the club. They have moved in quickly and signed the Spanish goalkeeper for free.

The 33-year-old keeper will join the Hammers on 1st July after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expires. He has signed a two-year deal with the London club with the option of extending it further by 12 months.

The vastly experienced keeper has played in Greece, Spain and Portugal, and has won six trophies in his career. He has played in the Champions League as well.

He is a former Europa League winner with Atletico and a three-time Greek league winner with Olympiacos.

Some West Ham fans responded quickly after the club confirmed Roberto’s signing on Twitter. Many Hammers fans were surprised with how the club swiftly signed a player without the media getting any hint of the potential transfer.

