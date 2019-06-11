West Ham fans react to links with Franck Kessie

West Ham have been linked with a move for the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
According to Daily Express, the Hammers are interested in the powerful central midfielder who could cost around £30 million.
West Ham could certainly do with some depth in the middle of the park and Kessie would be a good addition. He has proven himself in Serie A and he has the tools to succeed in English football as well.
The physically imposing midfielder could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice next season.
Kessie is still quite young and he will only get better under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini. The
West Ham certainly have the financial means to pull this off. It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the player in the coming weeks.
The one issue for the Hammers will be Kessie’s preference for European football. Express claim that the player wants to join a club who can offer him European football next season.
It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old ends up this summer.
Some of the West Ham fans seem excited about his potential signing and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Exciting signing, but has a balotelli type mentality.
— IronsmanJP (@IronsManJP) June 10, 2019
About €20m too much for us
— joe docle (@DocleJoe) June 9, 2019
Do it @davidgold
— George Hodgkinson (@G_Hodgkinson) June 9, 2019
Gomez, Lobotka and Kessie. Thoses three would transform us ⚒
— Jack Hobbs (@JackHob88613235) June 11, 2019
Fornals is a great player, but I’d rather turn our attention to someone like Kessie who is apparently for sale for £30m
— West Ham USA ⚒ (@USAWestHamUSA) June 11, 2019
Kessie is the best out of everyone linked
— Jack ⚒ (@jackarmitxge) June 11, 2019