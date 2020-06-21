Wayne Rooney: What Liverpool must do in the transfer market

Former Manchester United striker and club legend Wayne Rooney has suggested what Liverpool must do in the transfer market.

Rooney, in his column for The Times, has showered praise on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp in particular. He feels that the Reds would be deserved champions this season.





The former England striker says that Liverpool have a strong young squad and that they can win more trophies in the next few years. He feels if Liverpool can keep hold of Klopp for the next 10 years, the Reds will win at least five Premier League titles.

With such a strong squad at disposal, where would Liverpool invest next? Rooney feels that in the transfer market, Liverpool should look to bolster their bench strength.

He suggests that Liverpool could buy more back-ups to the front three. Rooney feels that one of the reasons why the Reds didn’t buy Timo Werner is they couldn’t offer a player of his calibre a starting position.

The former Everton striker has compared this situation with that of Harry Kane’s at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs need a good striker but players are afraid that they won’t get enough games ahead of Kane.

He feels Liverpool should move for a young forward like what Manchester City did when they signed Gabriel Jesus.

Rooney wrote for The Times: “Transfers-wise, the one thing Liverpool could strengthen is their bench. They could do with more back-up for that front three but passed on Timo Werner partly because they couldn’t offer a player of his calibre a starting position.

“It’s a bit like the Harry Kane situation at Tottenham in that you would hesitate to join Spurs as a No 9 because you know you won’t play ahead of Kane. Any forward approached by Liverpool will be thinking, “How am I going to get into that front three?” Top players don’t want to sit on anyone’s bench — maybe the solution for Liverpool is to get a brilliant young forward, like Manchester City did with Gabriel Jesus, who is willing to go there for a couple of seasons and learn.”