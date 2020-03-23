Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he was a boyhood Celtic fan

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he grew up as a Celtic fan but now he is more neutral following Steven Gerrard’s move to Rangers.
Gerrard has been an idol for the young full back and therefore he likes Rangers as well.
Celtic fans might not be too happy with these comments but it is understandable why the defender has a soft spot for Gerrard.
The Rangers boss is arguably Liverpool’s greatest player and any Liverpool fan growing up on Merseyside is bound to admire him.
He said (quoted by Scottish Sun): “Growing up I was Celtic, but now, because of the connection, I’m probably neutral up there now.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold is without doubt the most talented scouser at the club since Steven Gerrard and it will be interesting to see if he can reach similar heights in his career as well.
He has already won the Champions League and he could win the Premier League this season if Premier League football resumes in the coming months.
The youngster is a world class talent and he is widely regarded as one of the finest right backs in the game right now.
Alexander-Arnold is already a key player for Liverpool and he has added a new dimension to Klopp’s play. His passing and crossing technique is already on par with several top class midfielders.