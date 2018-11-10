Tottenham without Dembele, Rose, Vertonghen and Janssen for Palace clash

Tottenham Hotspur will be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace – Mousa Dembele (ankle), Danny Rose (groin), Jan Vertonghen (hamstring), Victor Janssen (foot). Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier have both returned and will be available for selection. Rose is expected to return after the international break. Dembele has been ruled out until 2019.
It leaves manager Mauricio Pochettino with a selection headache ahead of their weekend trip to Selhurst Park, although Spurs will remain favourites to pick up all three points. Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League with 24 points from 11 games, coming off the back of five wins in six outings. Ben Davies can continue deputising for Rose, while Wanyama and Dier will make up for Dembele’s absence. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli should also feature.
Pochettino’s men have picked up more points away from home (18 from seven games) than any other side in the division while Palace are yet to win at home this season and have amassed the lowest total of points in their own backyard (2). The Eagles are 14th in the league with eight points from a possible 33 and could come unstuck on Saturday evening.
