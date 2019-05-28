Tottenham should reignite interest in Luka Jovic

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is certain to leave the club this summer and he has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.
The German club failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and the 21-year-old is almost certain to leave the club this summer.
He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the player has indicated that the Premier League would be a suitable destination for him.
Should Spurs make a move for him?
Back in October 2018, Calciomercato reported that Spurs and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the highly rated young striker.
The Blues are keen on the Serbian but the impending transfer ban will make it difficult for them to sign him. Spurs should take this opportunity and make a move for the youngster who would cost around £52 million.
The money seems huge for a young talent but Jovic is top class. And he is only going to get better. The Serbian has scored 27 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club, including 10 goals in the Europa League.
Tottenham have struggled to find a quality second striker all these years with the likes of Fernando Llorente and Vincent Jansson proving to be huge flops.
Jovic is a fantastic young player who will not only add depth to the squad but will make Spurs an even better side. The north Londoners are expected to be active in the summer transfer window, and they should not hesitate to make a formal move for the striker.