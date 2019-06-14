Tottenham ready to pay up for Dani Ceballos

Tottenham are keen on signing the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.
According to Eldesmarque (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners are willing to spend around €40-50m on the central midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Los Blancos soon.
Ceballos is out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid will want to get rid of him on a permanent deal soon. An agreement should not be too hard to find.
The Spanish giants have spent a lot of money on the likes of Hazard, Jovic, Mendy and Militao this summer and they will be looking to recoup some of that through sales.
Spurs should take advantage of this situation and sign Ceballos if they truly want him.
Pochettino could use a central midfielder next season but Ceballos hasn’t been at his best for a while now.
Before his move to Real Madrid, he was very highly rated around Europe. However, the lack of game time at Bernabeu has affected his development.
It will be interesting to see if Pochettino can get the best out of the 22-year-old player.
Some of the Spurs fans are not too keen on the signing and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Big NO.
— Patrick Souza (@PatrickRSouza) June 13, 2019
I really hope not. Not when you got likes of West Ham potentially signing Fornals for £25m
— GAVIN D (@gavindavies80) June 13, 2019
Please no
— Edgy Cats (@xQuickscop3r) June 13, 2019
Do not want
— Kaden FM (@kaden_FM) June 13, 2019
I’ve not heard 1 good thing about Ceballos
— Damien Jose (@DamienJose) June 13, 2019