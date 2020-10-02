Tottenham have asked about loaning Antonio Rudiger

Are interested in signing the Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger.

The 27 year old German international seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he could do with a move away from the club this summer.





Chelsea have signed Sarr, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell to improve their back four so far.

Tottenham need to add more depth to their defensive unit and root eagle should prove to be a quality addition.

According to Nicolo Schira, Tottenham have asked about a potential loan deal and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to accept such an offer.

AC Milan are keen on signing the German defender as well.

If Chelsea decide to loan him out, it would be a superb bit of business from Tottenham who will be able to sign an established Premier League defender with a very low investment.

Rudiger needs to play regularly at this stage of his career an alone move to Tottenham wouldn’t be a bad option for him if Chelsea cannot promise him the game time he needs.

Spurs need more quality and depth to get back into the top four and Rudiger would solve both problems for them.