Tottenham fans react to reports of Danny Rose’ potential departure

Danny Rose has been linked with an exit from Tottenham this summer.
As per the Sun, the Londoners are prepared to sell the England left-back for a fee of around £35 million.
The 28-year-old was one of Tottenham’s best players last season and selling him would be very surprising.
Recently, there were reports that the player is keen on staying at the club. The fans will be disappointed if he is moved on now.
Rose is the best left back at the club and if Spurs are looking to bring in a quality young alternative in Sessegnon, they should look to get rid of Davies first.
Sessegnon could learn a lot from Rose in the short term and he will be ready to take over when the 28-year-old is past his peak.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Spurs need to add to their squad in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season.
Losing Rose would only weaken them further.
Here is how some of their fans reacted to the report of Rose’ potential departure.
Why Danny Rose
— MysticzxD (@DMysticzx) June 16, 2019
DR was one of our best players.
Very bizarre.
— Guy Fawkes (@GuyFawk23231052) June 16, 2019
If Danny Rose isn’t in a spurs shirt next season I’m done. The bloke plays and speaks with so much passion
— yid (@yidoo90) June 9, 2019
Agreed, this would make absolutely no sense
— Chad Smith (@Chadwicks22) June 15, 2019
Buy Sessegnon….but keep Danny Rose as well! #COYS #THFC
— Dave Norton (@DaveNorton5) June 15, 2019