Tottenham fans react to links with Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore in recent weeks by Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is expected to move away from Molineux this summer and Leeds are thought to be keen on his services as well.

Traore had a mediocre season with Wolves last year but there is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Spurs could definitely use more depth and quality in the wide areas and they have already completed the signing of the Sevilla winger Bryan Gil.

Nuno Espirito Santo could use more quality on the right flank and Traore seems like an ideal fit for them.

The Spanish international will add pace, power and creativity to the Tottenham attack and he could complete their front three alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

The newly appointed Tottenham manager has worked with Traore during their time together at Molineux and he knows all about the 25-year-old.

Moving to Tottenham and playing alongside top-class attackers like Kane and Son could help the Spaniard raises performance levels and fulfil his potential.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem quite excited about the links with the 25-year-old explosive winger and here is what they had to say on Twitter earlier.

I don’t get the hate. The lad is a beast, now Coco has gone we need a new terrier. Im backing this. — Darren Brett (@DarrenBrett_BC) August 1, 2021

Would be such a good signing for the right price — pat (@_pspurs1882) August 1, 2021

YEA — loki (@jasper96693650) August 1, 2021

Yes please — Alex (@mralexthfc) August 1, 2021

i’d happily take him — millie (@milliethfc) August 1, 2021

Anyone who says no have u seen bergwijn — Delboy #ENICOUT (@delboythedon) August 1, 2021

I’d take him… we lack direct pace. — Chris Gonzalez (@ccgonzalez1982) August 1, 2021

