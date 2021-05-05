Tottenham could look to sign Peter Gulacsi this summer

By
Sai
-

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi by Bild.

Apparently the Hungarian international has a release clause of around £11 million in his contract and he could prove to be a massive bargain for the Londoners if they can sign him this summer.


Spurs have been linked with potential replacements for Hugo Lloris and Gulacsi would certainly be a quality addition.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a fine shot-stopper since joining the German club in 2015. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can bring him back to England this summer.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield during his six years at the club and he will probably feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper was loaned out to the likes of Hereford, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City during his time at Merseyside.

Gulacsi has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and in the European competitions with RB Leipzig and he has the ability to adapt to Premier League football and make an instant impact at Tottenham.

The reported price is also quite reasonable for a player of his ability and Spurs must look to activate his release clause as soon as possible.

Some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to links the 28-year-old and here is what they had to say.

Read: Tottenham keen on Brazilian wonderkid this summer. 