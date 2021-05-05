Tottenham could look to sign Peter Gulacsi this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi by Bild.

Apparently the Hungarian international has a release clause of around £11 million in his contract and he could prove to be a massive bargain for the Londoners if they can sign him this summer.





Spurs have been linked with potential replacements for Hugo Lloris and Gulacsi would certainly be a quality addition.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a fine shot-stopper since joining the German club in 2015. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can bring him back to England this summer.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Anfield during his six years at the club and he will probably feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper was loaned out to the likes of Hereford, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City during his time at Merseyside.

Gulacsi has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and in the European competitions with RB Leipzig and he has the ability to adapt to Premier League football and make an instant impact at Tottenham.

The reported price is also quite reasonable for a player of his ability and Spurs must look to activate his release clause as soon as possible.

Some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to links the 28-year-old and here is what they had to say.

Great keeper and 11mil would be a steal — Alex (@_10kanee) May 4, 2021

£11m is a bargain — Alfie Penfold (@ThfcAlf2) May 4, 2021

This anti-Hitchen thing is getting silly now. Hitchens idea doesnt make him a bad player. Gulacsi is a proper GK and a big upgrade on Lloris interms of distribution and shot stopping is also very good in Bundesliga. A proper replacement for Lloris if he leaves — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) May 4, 2021

This would be a bargain for his quality, but he is worse than Lloris. So if this is a replacement option, then that’s a hard no. We need to stop downgrading talent when we cycle out players. That’s why we suck now. — Tottenham Loyal (@TottenhamLoyal) May 4, 2021

No point in signing a keeper. We need a CB, RB, RM, CM, and backup ST more. — Humza CHUDHARY (@ChudharyHumza) May 4, 2021

Gulacsi is a great keeper but I'm not sure how better he is than Lloris — Eloise (@EloiseMomoSR) May 4, 2021

Would be a great replacement for Hugo if he does unfortunately depart. £11 is a steal, hopefully the smarter decisions continue. #COYS — Ben Longmore (@BenLongmore16) May 4, 2021

yeah get this done — 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸🥤 (@_thfcjack) May 4, 2021

