Tottenham keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Rodrigo Varanda

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Corinthians winger Rodrigo Varanda.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Brazil and the Londoners have scouted him over the last few years.





According to the Sun, the Premier League side have held initial talks regarding a potential summer transfer. Apparently, the deal could be worth around £8.5 million.

The talented young winger will be a free agent in January and Corinthians will be under pressure to cash in on him this summer if they fail to convince him to sign a contract extension with them.

Apparently, the player’s representatives are already started working to secure the necessary paperwork for him to move to the United Kingdom next season.

SL View: A move to Spurs would be the ideal challenge for Varanda

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with his club in the coming weeks now.

The 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long term investment for the Londoners if they can help him develop and fulfil his potential.

The Brazilian can play on either flank and as a centre forward as well. A chance to move to the Premier League could be tempting for the talented young footballer and a club like Spurs have the resources to help him take the next step in his development.

He will have the chance to work with better players and coaches at the English clubs and the facilities are likely to be considerably better as well.

It will be interesting to see if he is willing to take up the challenge now.

