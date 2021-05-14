Aston Villa fans react to Ross Barkley’s performance against Everton

Aston Villa were held to a goalless draw against Everton in the Premier League yesterday, and midfielder Ross Barkley had his final opportunity to impress at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old will not be able to play against his parent club Chelsea in the next home game due to the terms of his loan deal.


Despite making an impressive start to the season, the midfielder’s time at Villa Park will be deemed as a massive disappointment.

A return of three goals and one assist in 26 league appearances is a woeful tally for a player of Barkley’s ability.

He has been way too inconsistent, and the Villa fans will be delighted that he is returning to Chelsea this summer.

During Jack Grealish’s absence, the on-loan Chelsea midfielder was expected to step up as the side’s main creator, but he has been thoroughly underwhelming.

Barkley seemed bereft of ideas against Everton when his side needed him to step up and help out creatively. He left Villa striker Keinan Davis isolated for most of the game.

Some Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

