Terry Gibson raves about Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Terry Gibson has suggested on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast that summer target Giovani Lo Celso could prove to be an excellent signing for Spurs.
The 23-year-old has emerged as one of Tottenham’s prime targets this summer as Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his midfield and attacking department.
According to reports from BBC Sports, Spurs had made an offer in the region of £53 million for the Real Betis midfielder earlier this month but it was quickly rejected.
The La Liga outfit are thought to be holding out for more money for the highly rated Argentine who has a €100 million (£90 million) release clause in his contract.
Gibson has hailed Lo Celso as a ‘genuinely top-class footballer’, saying that he is a playmaker and a good dribbler. However, the former Spurs star says that the Argentine is ineffective on the right wing, and Pochettino should use him as a central midfielder if Spurs manage to sign him.
Lo Celso was in terrific form for Betis last season, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.
“He would succeed in the Premier League because he’s a really good player,” said Gibson on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast.
“They found the perfect position for him. He’s a play-maker. I saw him play for Argentina and he played wide on the right in midfield. He was ineffective and looked like a fish out of water.”
“He has to be in a central midfield player. His attributes are going forward, he’s a good passer of the ball, he can take people on. He hasn’t got a lot of pace to run past people hence why he struggled in a right-wing position for Argentina. But if you get him in central midfield, he can find the pass. He’s a good dribbler and a genuinely top-class footballer.”
Lo Celso would be an exciting addition for Tottenham, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs can dish out a big money fee to secure his signature.