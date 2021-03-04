Tariq Lamptey set to miss Leicester City clash

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed that young English full-back Tariq Lamptey will miss their home game against Leicester City with a new injury problem.

Lamptey signed for Brighton in the 2020 January transfer window, having failed to make the breakthrough at Chelsea.





Since then, he has become one of the most promising young full-backs around, recording a goal and two assists in 19 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls.

However, the 20-year-old’s season has been blighted by injuries. He has not made an appearance since December 16 in the 0-0 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Lamptey was expected to make a return to action soon. However, manager Graham Potter has confirmed in his press conference that the England youth international will have to wait a bit longer.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Leicester City, Potter said: “Tariq [Lamptey] won’t be fit. He’s had a little setback this week. We need to get to the bottom of that, but he won’t be available for the weekend.

“It’s a problem with his hamstring. He’s seen a specialist, but at the moment all we know is that he’s not available for the weekend.”

Potter also named centre-back Adam Webster and winger Solly March as confirmed absentees for Brighton’s next outing, while forward Aaron Connolly is a doubt.

It is a fixture that could have implications at both ends of the table. The Seagulls are feeling the heat from newly-promoted Fulham, who remain in the relegation zone despite a five-game undefeated run.

Meanwhile, visitors Leicester go into the weekend in third place, with West Ham United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton applying pressure.

However, injuries to several key players have put the Foxes’ Champions League hopes under threat.

Brendan Rodgers will feel like this is a must-win game if he wants to avoid a repeat of last season’s disappointing finish.

Rodgers recently confirmed the extent of winger Harvey Barnes’ injury, which was sustained in the 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal.