Some Arsenal fans react to Granit Xhaka’s performance vs Crystal Palace

A section of Arsenal supporters on Twitter were pleased with the performance of midfielder Granit Xhaka during the club’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Gunners had gone into the game after three successive league wins, but they were left frustrated against the Eagles as they struggled to create any clear-cut chances.





Still, Xhaka had one of his best games in the Gunners’ shirt defensively with 13 ball recoveries, six tackles, three clearances while winning nine duels (Squawka).

The 28-year-old did concede possession on more than a few occasions, but he made up for the same by tracking back and making some crucial tackles.

The Swiss made a key block to deny Wilfried Zaha from having a shot on goal in the opening half and after the interval, he cleared a cross to deny Christian Benteke a potential tap-in.

The ex-Arsenal captain has divided opinion among the Gunners faithful over the years, but some fans have appreciated the midfielder’s recent display.

Twitter Reactions:

– Ceballos very good first half

– Xhaka made some good tackles

– Partey got minutes

– Laca didn’t see the ball enough

– ESR good movement in behind

– Saka deliveries unreal

– We can’t score headers

– Aubameyang needs to be dropped

– We missed KT a LOT

– Pépé… Well — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) January 14, 2021

Granit Xhaka has been exceptional this game! Solid performance 👍🏻🔥 — Vansh Chauhan (@01_vansh) January 14, 2021

Xhaka has been quality today — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) January 14, 2021

Xhaka has been defensively really good today. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 14, 2021

Xhaka my man of the match left absolutely everything on the field — Jay (@JayMGooner) January 14, 2021

Xhaka has been our best player by a distance. Bar some sloppy passes, been excellent. — Max. ♣️ (@AFCMax9) January 14, 2021

With the return of Thomas Partey following a thigh injury, one of Granit Xhaka or Dani Ceballos could potentially lose their place in the starting line-up in the coming games.

Hence, it was unsurprising that both players stepped up with their performance against the Eagles, but Xhaka seems the likely candidate to partner Partey.

Arsenal missed the chance to move into the top half of the table after the goalless draw. They are scheduled to host Newcastle United in their next game on January 18.