Sir Kenny Dalglish reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Liverpool move to fourth in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner for the Reds in the dying minutes of the match as Liverpool picked up all three points.

Liverpool legend – Sir Kenny Dalglish – took to Twitter to express his reaction after the Reds right-back netted the winner in the injury time.

Go on wee man!!! ☄️ https://t.co/2TEkhAbY1U — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) April 10, 2021

Villa took the lead in the first half through Ollie Watkins. The England striker, who scored a hat-trick in Villa’s 7-2 win in the reverse game, scored his 12th goal of the season in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino fired home from close range but VAR ruled out the decision as Diogo Jota was just offside in the build-up.

Liverpool eventually restored parity when Mohamed Salah found the net after Emiliano Martinez parried Andy Robertson’s cross.

The Reds – who lost six games in a row at Anfield – scored their first goal from open play this season at their home turf.