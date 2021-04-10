Premier League 2020/21 Week 31: EPL Results & Table

The 31st round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at both ends of the EPL table.
We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.
The action got underway last night, with Wolverhampton Wanderers securing a 1-0 victory at Fulham – Adama Traore bagged the winner in stoppage time.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made seven changes to his starting XI for their home game against Leeds United.
Ruben Dias and Kevin de Bruyne are amongst the players who drop down to the bench, while Sergio Aguero misses out completely.
The lads to face Leeds! 💪
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho (C), Zinchenko, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Garcia
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/sLhzD5TfeJ
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2021
📋 One change to the Starting XI, with Costa in for Harrison who is ineligible to face his parent club
— Leeds United (@LUFC) April 10, 2021
Liverpool vs Aston Villa is the early evening game, with Crystal Palace vs Chelsea completing the Saturday line-up.
There are four fixtures on Sunday, with two of them involving teams who are battling to finish in the top four.
West Ham United go head-to-head with Leicester City knowing that a victory would move them to within a point of the Foxes.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United is the other standout game on Sunday.
The latest round of fixtures concludes with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Everton at the Amex Stadium on Monday.
Week 31 EPL Results
Friday, April 9
Fulham 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, April 10
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Sunday, April 11
Burnley vs Newcastle United
West Ham United vs Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Monday, April 12
West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Premier League Highlights
A rare start for Nathan Ake today, as @DFletcherSport and @lucyjward_ take us through Man City and Leeds' starting X1… pic.twitter.com/kDyCu0iOTn
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2021
Premier League Table
Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.