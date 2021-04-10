Premier League 2020/21 Week 31: EPL Results & Table

The 31st round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at both ends of the EPL table.

The action got underway last night, with Wolverhampton Wanderers securing a 1-0 victory at Fulham – Adama Traore bagged the winner in stoppage time.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made seven changes to his starting XI for their home game against Leeds United.

Ruben Dias and Kevin de Bruyne are amongst the players who drop down to the bench, while Sergio Aguero misses out completely.

One change to the Starting XI, with Costa in for Harrison who is ineligible to face his parent club

Liverpool vs Aston Villa is the early evening game, with Crystal Palace vs Chelsea completing the Saturday line-up.

There are four fixtures on Sunday, with two of them involving teams who are battling to finish in the top four.

West Ham United go head-to-head with Leicester City knowing that a victory would move them to within a point of the Foxes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United is the other standout game on Sunday.

The latest round of fixtures concludes with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Everton at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

Week 31 EPL Results

Friday, April 9

Fulham 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, April 10

Manchester City vs Leeds United

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Sunday, April 11

Burnley vs Newcastle United

West Ham United vs Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Monday, April 12

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Premier League Highlights

A rare start for Nathan Ake today

Premier League Table

