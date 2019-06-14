Scott Bain wants Oliver Burke at Celtic next season

Celtic keeper Scott Bain has urged the club to re-sign Oliver Burke for the next season.
The 22-year-old WBA attacker was on loan at Parkhead last year and he managed to impress.
In an Instagram story post, Bain shared a picture with Oliver Burke and wrote the caption ‘Bring um back’.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make a permanent move for the attacker in the coming weeks.
Burke certainly enjoyed his time at the club and he made a meaningful contribution to the side as well. He could prove to be a quality long term addition.
Celtic certainly have the proceeds from the Dembele sale last year and they should look to invest in Burke and a quality striker this summer.
The Scottish giants need to improve their attack in order to take the next step.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be too hard for the Scottish giants. Burke wasn’t a key player for WBA last year and that is the reason he was loaned out.
It is highly unlikely that his status will change for the next season. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at WBA. A move to Celtic would certainly tempt him, especially with regular first team football on offer.