Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers made offer to sign Filipe Luis

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign Brazilian left-back Filipe Luis this summer, and have reportedly made an offer to secure his signature.
According to reports from Goal.com, Wolves and Barcelona are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid defender who is available on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old joined Chelsea in 2014-15 and won the Premier League title with the Blues. He returned to Atletico in the summer of 2015 for a second spell at the Spanish club, and spent eight seasons for them overall. Last season, he made 17 La Liga appearances and scored twice.
The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain, La Liga champions Barcelona, and Brazilian outfit Flamengo have made offers to Luis, while Premier League outfit Wolves have also made a formal approach.
SL’s verdict
Luis is a top-class left-back, and he would be a quality addition for any side in the world. He may have lost a bit of sharpness and agility, but he is still capable of playing at the highest level for at least a couple of years.
Although a move to Barcelona or PSG would give him more chances of winning trophies, Wolves can provide him with regular games which could tempt him to make a move to the Premier League.