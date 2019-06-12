Report: West Ham United are very interested in signing Stuttgart centre-back Ozan Kabak

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are keen on Stuttgart centre-back Ozan Kabak, but they face stiff competition for his signature.
Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on the 19-year-old, as reported by Sportsmail, and while it is certain that he will leave the relegated Bundesliga side, it remains to be seen where he will end up.
Alongside the Hammers, Bayern Munich and several German sides are also keen on Kabak, and fierce competition is expected for his signature given his £13 million buyout clause.
The 19-year-old emerged as the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season after an impressive campaign, and will surely be a perfect long-term addition to the West Ham rearguard.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is aiming to push for a top-seven finish next season after finishing in 10th place last term, and a squad shakeup at the London Stadium is already underway.
West Ham do need depth at the back, and Kabak surely can help provide that and also help secure a starting berth for himself given his quality.
Securing the signature of the Turk will be a massive coup for the Hammers, and here is how some of the club’s fans reacted to the links on Twitter:
A cheaper fee than for Maripan, but going to be difficult to pull off RT @ed_aarons: Told that West Ham are very interested in signing Ozan Kabak from Stuttgart. Teenage defender has a release clause of £13.2m but also wanted by several German clubs
— El Hombre Verde ⚒️ (@JrTheSavior87) June 11, 2019
whether this is true or not i don't know & can't say i have seen him play, but you have to commend the club for finally looking at these genuinely promising youngsters who are proving their worth in competitive leagues
— Mike Hare (@mhare641) June 11, 2019
Think he got rookie of the season for the Bundesliga – loads of potential, like the idea of this signing
— Elliot Tyler (@ElliotTyler11) June 11, 2019
Good young 19 year old 15 games played last season….3 goals and only 4 yellows.
— stevie dove (@1Steviend) June 11, 2019
Kabak and Diop is an insane CB partnership
— Sam (@SK_arsenal) June 11, 2019
Fornals and Kabak would be 2 brilliant signings
— Andrew Dear (@Andrewdear90) June 11, 2019
West Ham after a load of players right now, what we really is good quality strikers
— Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) June 11, 2019