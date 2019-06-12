Blog Teams West Ham Report: West Ham United are very interested in signing Stuttgart centre-back Ozan Kabak

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are keen on Stuttgart centre-back Ozan Kabak, but they face stiff competition for his signature.

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen on the 19-year-old, as reported by Sportsmail, and while it is certain that he will leave the relegated Bundesliga side, it remains to be seen where he will end up.

Alongside the Hammers, Bayern Munich and several German sides are also keen on Kabak, and fierce competition is expected for his signature given his £13 million buyout clause.

The 19-year-old emerged as the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season after an impressive campaign, and will surely be a perfect long-term addition to the West Ham rearguard.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini is aiming to push for a top-seven finish next season after finishing in 10th place last term, and a squad shakeup at the London Stadium is already underway.

West Ham do need depth at the back, and Kabak surely can help provide that and also help secure a starting berth for himself given his quality.

Securing the signature of the Turk will be a massive coup for the Hammers, and here is how some of the club’s fans reacted to the links on Twitter:

