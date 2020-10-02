Report: West Ham ready to press ahead for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

West Ham United are ready to press ahead for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is ready to let Loftus-Cheek leave on loan in the summer transfer window.





Southampton and Fulham are interested in the England international midfielder, and so are Premier League rivals West Ham, according to the report.

It has been further claimed that West Ham are ‘ready to press ahead’ for the England international despite his wages potentially providing a stumbling block.

According to Spotrac, the 24-year-old midfielder earns £60,000 per week as salary at Chelsea.

Would Ruben Loftus-Cheek make West Ham United better?

Loftus-Cheek knows the Premier League inside out, and he has recovered from his injury problems and is now fully fit and available.

West Ham could do with a dynamic player in the middle of the park who can drive the team forward and also help out in defence.

Loftus-Cheek will be hungry for playing time and will be determined to do well this season, and he will be very motivated to succeed at West Ham, if he joins the London club before the summer transfer window closes this month.