Report: West Bromwich Albion contact Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that West Brom – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – have made an approach to sign the Belgium international striker.





The report has claimed that the Baggies have made contact with the Blues about signing the 26-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

It has been claimed that Chelsea are happy to let the former Marseille striker leave this summer.

Good move for Michy Batshuayi?

Batshuayi has failed to make a huge impact at Chelsea and has not really been a success in the Premier League.

However, there is no doubt that the 26-year-old is hugely talented and can make an impact at West Brom if he gets a run of games.

It is smart of West Brom to want a season-loan deal for the striker, described as ‘a powerful, fast striker’ on Chelsea’s official website.

If the loan deal does not work out, then West Brom would not have wasted a sizeable transfer fee.

The Baggies will be determined to finish above the Premier League bottom three next season.