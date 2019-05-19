Report: Tottenham to target four new signings in summer

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to target four new players ahead of the summer transfer window.
Spurs didn’t sign a player in their last two transfer windows, and Mauricio Pochettino must delve into the market this summer to make surgeries to the squad wherever required.
The report claims that Spurs are targeting 21-cap Belgium international Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, and Malcom from Barcelona.
According to a report from The Times, Tottenham are reportedly looking to spend £100m this summer, and they could fund their transfer dealings by selling players.
This summer is absolutely vital for Spurs. Pochettino has done wonders this season, guiding the side to a top-four finish in the Premier League and taking them to the Champions League final, but the Argentine needs quality signings in order to take the team to the next level.
Spurs have suffered 13 defeats this season, and there is a feeling among the fans that Pochettino has taken the squad to its maximum potential. The above-mentioned players would bring quality to the side, and some extra competition for places.
The north Londoners must ensure they add depth and quality in almost every position, and enter the next season stronger than they are right now.