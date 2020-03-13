Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer

According to Sporten, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Kristoffer Ajer from Ajax in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Tottenham had earlier tried to secure the services of Ajer, and that the North London outfit will make a move for the young defender at the end of the season.
The report has added that recent comments from the Norway International central defender’s agent Tore Pedersen – as quoted in The Daily Record – has convinced the Premier League club to reignite their interest in him.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Ajer has made 28 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.
As stated on Celtic’s official website, the centre-back has scored five goals in 129 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.
Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?
Ajer is a very talented and promising young defender who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, and he would be a very smart long-term signing for Tottenham.
Spurs may need a new central defender in the summer transfer window if Jan Vertonghen leaves when his current contract at the club runs out.
Ajer has developed and progressed well during his time at Celtic, and the 21-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career and move to a club in the Premier League.