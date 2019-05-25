Report: Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign Giovani Lo Celso

According to reports from Spanish newspaper AS, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Betis to sign their highly rated midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Spurs, who didn’t sign a single player in their last two transfer windows, are willing to pay a massive £52 million (would be a record signing for them) for the midfielder.
Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer, and Lo Celso could be a handy replacement for him, in case he leaves the club.
The Spanish newspaper adds that Spurs and Betis have been negotiating a deal for Lo Celso, and 20% of the fee will go to Paris St Germain.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2018/19 campaign for Betis where he scored 16 goals and registered six assists in 46 appearances.
The midfielder cost Betis £20million and the La Liga club are adamant that they won’t part with the player unless they receive an offer three times of that value.
However, according to Diario de Sevilla, Spurs’s opening bid for Lo Celso has been rejected.