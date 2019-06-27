Report: Tottenham confident of singing Ryan Sessegnon

After remaining inactive for the past two transfer windows, Tottenham Hotspur are showing their intent in the market this summer.
Spurs are close to completing the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United, while the north London club are also looking to secure a club record deal for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Bolstering the defence is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s top priorities, and Spurs are reportedly confident of signing Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
The 19-year-old Fulham left-sided attacking player, who can also play as a left-back, has been a long term target of Spurs.
Spurs have been keen on snapping up the youngster for the past few transfer windows, but they have always failed to meet Fulham’s valuation.
Sessegnon decided to stay back last summer after they were promoted to the Premier League but he is set to move this summer after the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship last season.
Fulham have offered him a contract extension to stay, but he is not keen to continue at the club.
The Cottagers value him at around £45 million, but Spurs are confident they can pull off a deal for him for around £25 million, which is some £20 million short of their valuation.